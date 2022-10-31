Chapterhouse return to the area with this classic Dickens festive tale

The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, December 9 and 10.

As Christmas draws a little nearer, get your tickets nice and early to join Chapterhouse Theatre Company for their wintertide tradition of touring one of literature’s best-loved and most magical tales of joy and discovery.

A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, is touring to theatres, castles, and cathedrals across the UK.

See Chapterhouse Theatre Company perform A Christmas Carol later this year.

A Christmas Carol is brought to life as a traditional production, complete with beautiful period costumes, song, dance, and a generous helping of Christmas spirit.

The show is the perfect festive treat for all ages as the winter evenings start to draw in.

On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is whisked away on a journey through the past and into the future, accompanied by three ghosts determined to show him the true meaning of Christmas.

But will Scrooge’s cold heart thaw in time for Christmas Day...?

Details: For more, see www.chapterhouse.org