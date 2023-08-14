Chapterhouse to present fresh take on Sense and Sensibility at Lincs venue

The County Assembly Rooms, Lincoln, Sunday, August 20.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will round off its summer tour of its home county with this eagerly-awaited performance of the Jane Austen classic Sense and Sensibility.

Join Chapterhouse as Elinor and Marianne Dashwood make their first forays into the exciting world of Regency society.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company are to perform Sense And Sensibility.

This timeless tale follows the sisters as they fall in love and experience heartbreak for the first time in their quest to strike a balance between sense and sensibility.

Deftly adapted for the stage by Laura Turner, Sense and Sensibility is a classic from master of satire Jane Austen. Get ready for this fresh take on the quintessential Regency romance.

Established in 1999, Chapterhouse Theatre Company is a critically acclaimed theatre company and has been touring for more than 20 years.

It specialises in open air Shakespeare, classical literature, and family shows.

For more, see www.chapterhouse.org