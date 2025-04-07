Chart-topping, critically acclaimed musician Jake Bugg to play gig in Boston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The chart-topping, critically acclaimed musician Jake Bugg is to play a gig in Boston, it has been announced.

The Nottingham-born singer-songwriter is to perform at the town’s iconic Gliderdrome venue on Friday, August 22.

The Your Town Tour show will feature one acoustic set and one electric set, with no support.

Andrew Malkinson, one of the owners of the Gliderdrome, said: “I nearly fell off my chair when I got the email, because I’m a massive fan.”

Jake Bugg burst onto the music scene in 2012, scoring a number one with his self-titled debut album. He was just 18 years old at the time.

The album gave rise to the top 30 singles Lightning Bolt and Two Fingers, and was shortlisted for a host of awards, including the coveted Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.

Bugg has since released five studio albums, all of which have charted in the top 20 – and headlined live performances across the world.

Previous gigs have included Glastonbury, the Reading and Leeds festivals, and Coachella in the States.

The Gliderdrome has an extraordinarily rich music history, having played host to the likes of Elton John, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, and Stevie Wonder in its heyday.

Bugg is the latest high-profile act to be secured by the Glider. This September, Sheffield-born singer-songwriter Richard Hawley is due to mark 20 years of his acclaimed album Coles Corner there, while in November of last year, British band Enter Shikari took a break from playing arenas to thrill fans at the venue.

Tickets for Jake Bugg’s show go on sale on Friday (April 11) at 10am at https://www.alttickets.com/artist/jake-bugg.