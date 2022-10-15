Check out big screen entertainment at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Check out the latest film screenings at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough.

There are more great film screenings coming up soon at the Trinity Street venue to please cinema fans of all ages.

The acclaimed new David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream (15) can be seen there on October 23.

Written and directed by Bret Morgen, it features never-before-seen footage and performances.

Moonage Daydream explores David Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey.

On October 28, audiences can enjoy a rare screening of an absolute classic. You can see ET: The Extra Terrestrial (U) to mark the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg’s much-loved family film.

Winning four Academy Awards, including one for the iconic score by John Williams, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial is a much-loved film and a chance to see it on the big screen again is not to be missed.

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see these films, you can go to https://trinityarts.co.uk/whats-on