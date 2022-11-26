Tom Allen

Lincoln Engine Shed, March 5.

One of the most popular comedians currently to be seen on our TV screens, Tom Allen is hitting the road in 2023 to perform his new stand-up show Completely to his growing legion of fans around the country.

Advertisement

Tom has finally moved out of his parents' house, which has been great news for him, better news for department stores and even better news for his latest stand-up tour as he's eager to share his life updates, get your opinions on his vegetable patch and delve into the protocol of inviting friends with children for dinner.

Most Popular

Comedian and TV presenter Tom Allen

Advertisement

The household name with signature acerbic wit and riotous storytelling, Tom is the host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired and co-hosts Cooking With The Stars, Like Minded Friends.

He is also a regular on Bake Off: An Extra Slice and There’s Something About Movies.

Advertisement

Details: For more on how to get tickets to see Tom Allen in Completely, go to www.engineshed.co.uk