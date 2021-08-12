Check out Lincoln Engine Shed gig by stars Royal Blood

A gig by Royal Blood at Lincoln Engine Shed is not to be missed (Photo credit: Joeseth Carter)

Lincoln Engine Shed, September 13.

Royal Blood recently made their long-awaited return to the live arena, playing intimate shows in Bristol and Newcastle before headlining the Tramlines festival.Now the duo have add an intimate show at Lincoln’s Engine Shed. Brighton’s Tigercub will provide the support.The success of 2020’s album Typhoons heralds an exciting new era for Royal Blood, and they are now firmly established as one of rock’s biggest and most vital bands.The Brighton duo have completed a fine hat-trick in which all three of their studio albums have immediately topped the UK album charts, a streak that commenced with self-titled debut (2014) and then How Did We Get So Dark? (2017).They have achieved two million global sales, and won the BRIT Award for Best British Group, two NME Awards and a Kerrang! Award.

Details: For more, see engineshed.co.ukPhoto credit: Joeseth Carter

