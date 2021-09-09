Check out live date in the area from award-winning singer Elles Bailey

See Elles Bailey's visit to Lincolnshire later this year

Kirton In Lindsey Town Hall, October 29.

The UK Blues Awards Artist of the Year for 2020/2021 Elles Bailey is back on the road with a string of autumn and winter live dates.These will include a visit to the area in late October.Elles Bailey really does call the road home and when she arrives near you, don't think twice, get there. A great evening and a long musical friendship will be waiting. 2020 started with a bang for the super-smoky-voiced, hard-working, far-touring chanteuse when Little Piece of Heaven, written with storied Memphis and Nashville giant Bobby Wood, and Dan Auerbach (of The Black Keys) picked up ‘UK Song of the Year’ at the UK Americana Awards.It’s taken from her chart-topping second album Road I Call Home which was released to rave reviews.Despite the pandemic, Elles has continued being a hardworking performer, doing many live streams and raising money for charities.

