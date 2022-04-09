Check out The Bob Dylan Story when top tribute comes to New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Bob Dylan fans are invited on a trip down memory lane.Top tribute show The Bob Dylan Story will be a celebration of popular music’s greatest icon with classics including Like A Rolling Stone, Blowin’ In The Wind, Knocking On Heaven’s Door and Subterranean Homesick Blues played to perfection in this affectionate look at the best of Bob’s impressive back catalogue.With a story arc that begins with JFK’s inauguration and returns full circle to his 1963 assassination, the show uses evocative visuals and fascinating anecdotes to plant 1960s-era Dylan back on stage.The Bob Dylan Story is fronted and produced by Bill Lennon, who said: “It’s an evening of good old-fashioned nostalgia. We transport our audience back to a time when Bob reigned supreme, with all his greatest hits and the stories behind them.”