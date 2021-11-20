Check out The Year That Wasn't in performances to be staged in Gainsborough

St George’s Hall, Gainsborough, December 3/Gainsborough Methodist Church, December 4.

The Gainsborough-based Performing Arts Club St John’s will soon be presenting two performances in the area of its latest show, The Year That Wasn’t.Audience members at both St George’s Hall in Gainsborough and Gainsborough Methodist Church will be able to enjoy a story of the pandemic told through a mixture of uplifting songs, dance, drama and images, exploring the tough times that we faced in 2020.This is a show for all of the family to enjoy and follows on from the success of Decades of Rock, performed during late 2019.To find out more and reserve seats for the forthcoming performances, check out their webpage at www.performingartsclubstjohns.co.ukThe group meets for rehearsals on Monday nights (during term time) at the Connexions Community Hub in Gainsborough.

