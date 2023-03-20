Register
Check out this top tribute to George Michael in Rob Lamberti's latest show

Rob Lamberti – Celebrating The Songs and Music of George Michael

By Steve Eyley
Published 20th Mar 2023, 00:00 GMT
See top tribute performer Rob Lamberti when he returns to the area.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, May 5.

In this acclaimed tribute show, leading performer Rob Lamberti captures George Michael’s musical talent, charisma and passion.

With some of George Michael’s personal musicians proudly joining Rob’s band, his performances are guaranteed to hypnotise.

    Picture the juke box centre stage, that iconic BSA leather jacket and unmistakable sound of Mr George Michael. It was 1987. Rob was 14, watching an inspirational performance of Faith on Top of the Pops’. Little did he know it would be life-changing.

    Six years later, Rob appeared on TV's Stars in Their Eyes. He made the live final and soon earned the title of the UK’s number one George Michael tribute artist, which transported him onto the international stage.

    Details: For more, see www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

