Check out top AC/DC tribute when Live/Wire play in area later this year

The leading AC/DC tribute band Live Wire will be in action in the area later this year.

Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 27.

One of the greatest rock bands of all time, AC/DC are brought to exciting life by top tribute band Live/Wire with the true passion you would expect from professional musicians who share your love of this legendary live act.

They deliver a critically acclaimed High Voltage two-hour rock set with not only cannons and a full bank of Marshall amps but a journey that takes fans from one of the best-selling albums of all time, Back in Black, through to the 2020 release PWR UP, with a healthy dose of those classics from the Bon Scott era.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Live/Wire show combines the vocal power of Podge Blacksmith as Brian Johnson, the virtuoso talent of Simon Davies as Angus Young and rhythmic accuracy of Dan Mosley as Malcolm Young.

The line-up is completed by Eddie Clark on bass and Paul Alwin on drums.

Details: For more on how to get tickets, go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk