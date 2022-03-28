Check out top tribute Pink Floydian this weekend at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

See Pink Floydian in action at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this Saturday.

One of the finest and most authentic Pink Floyd tribute acts in the UK, Pink Floydian have received praise for their incredibly accurate renditions and authentic stage show.

The two-and-a-half hour show will see the band performing classic moments from Relics, Meddle, Dark Side of the Moon, Animals, Wish You Were Here, The Wall, The Final Cut, Momentary Lapse of Reason and The Division Bell.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Sanders, Trinity Arts Centre manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Pink Floydian show to our premier venue and we can promise audiences that this show is much more than a gig, it is a faithful recreation of Floyd at their finest.

From the lush landscapes of ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond’ to the haunting refrain of ‘Great Gig In The Sky’, Pink Floydian will guide you on a magical journey through the illustrious recording career of the world’s most successful progressive rock band.

Phil Runciman, guitarist and vocals for Pink Floydian said: “This will be Pink Floydian’s first performance at The Trinity Arts Centre and we are looking forward to it immensely. With almost two-and-a-half hours of classic Floyd played by Floyd loving musicians, accompanied by a fantastic video and light show, we hope nobody will leave disappointed.”

The tribute band will delve further into the Floyd back catalogue with renditions of some of their earliest material. Fans of the more well-known Floyd era however, will not be disappointed.

Tickets for the show are limited and cost £16.50. They can be booked at https://trinityartscentre.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173606628

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers, we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.