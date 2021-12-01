Cheryl Fergison will star in Aladdin at Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre this Christmas (Photo by Lewis Alex Smith)

Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough, December 10 to January 2.

Swapping the TV screen for the big screen, Ex-EastEnders star Cheryl prepares to bring her mischievous character ‘Spirit of the Ring’ to West Lindsey’s very own panto this year.Audiences will be whisked away on a magical carpet ride of a performance as they sit back in Gainsborough’s very own Trinity Arts Centre.Cheryl is excited to meet and greet audience throughout the panto season – making their theatre experience a little extra special.She said: “I am very grateful that people would pay and come and see something with their hard-earned money and choose to come and see us for a few hours to let us entertain them.“We will make sure that they have a really good time, and join in the fun, just come and chill out for a couple of hours, let the kids enjoy the show.”

Cheryl, who many of you will know as Heather Trott in Eastenders, has not visited Gainsborough or performed in the intimate setting of Trinity Arts Centre but she is looking to embracing it all.

She said: “Every now and then I like to do a smaller venue, so audience can come and see someone in their hometown without having to travel miles.

"Looking at pictures of the arts centre, I just like that intimacy as you can’t hide anything. Nothing can be a distraction, it’s like we’re all having a big party in one room.”

Since leaving Eastenders in 2012, Cheryl has been non-stop performing in musicals all around the country. The 56-year-old actress will be playing a newly-created pantomime character in this year’s performance.

Cheryl is excited to play ‘Spirit of the Ring’ in the panto. She said: “This for me is obviously a nice role, she’s the good genie. It’s fun, it’s a bit winky winky, a bit mischievous, and definitely on the children’s side.”

Details: For more on ticket availability, go to www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/trinity-arts-centre/

