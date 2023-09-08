Chilling tale The Signalman is not to be missed by theatre fans
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 20 and 21.
Rumpus Theatre Company are back in the area with a spine-chilling play by John Goodrum, based on Charles Dickens’s classic ghost story The Signalman.
Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman? Find out when the thrilling play is staged at the city centre venue.
In this eerie version of Charles Dickens’s classic Victorian ghost story, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting.
He tells a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him, and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance… but what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time? And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears?
The cast includes John Goodrum as The Signalman and Pavan Maru as The Young Man.
Details: See www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk for more.
