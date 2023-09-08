The Signalman is coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, September 20 and 21.

Rumpus Theatre Company are back in the area with a spine-chilling play by John Goodrum, based on Charles Dickens’s classic ghost story The Signalman.

Who is the faceless figure by the tunnel warning the haunted signalman? Find out when the thrilling play is staged at the city centre venue.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this eerie version of Charles Dickens’s classic Victorian ghost story, a terrified signalman unburdens himself to the young student who chances upon his railway cutting.

He tells a chilling tale of the spectre that haunts him, and the terrible disasters that follow each appearance… but what horror is the ghost trying to warn of this time? And is the young man’s visit quite so innocent as it at first appears?

The cast includes John Goodrum as The Signalman and Pavan Maru as The Young Man.

Details: See www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk for more.