Members of a Sleaford area choir which is in the running for a national prize have pulled on their pyjamas for Children In Need.

Take Note Choir all elected to come to their latest rehearsal at Helpringham Memorial Hall in their pyjamas or got their children to do their make up or choose silly outfits in aid of the charitable cause.

The singing group raised £51.50 for Children In Need.

The choir will be performing in the National Entertainment Awards on November 27 after being voted through to the final.

Take Note Choir at the regional final.

Take Note community choir was formed in 2018 to help people with mental health issues. Created by musician Chelsey Bamford, a few of members came together every week for a sing and a chat, and quickly grew to over 70 members.

Many members say that Take Note has been a lifeline for them through their mental health journey during the pandemic and continues to support them in their daily lives.

This year they were entered into the National Entertainment Awards, performing at the north regional finals in Northampton in September, after being nominated by a member of the public.

They were lucky enough to have been voted through to the National Finals in Essex on November 27.

Take Note Choir performing at the regional entertainment awards.

To help fund travel costs for 50 of the members to get there, they performed an eight-hour sponsored singathon.

In the end they sang continuously for nearly nine hours in total and raised £750.