Choirs head for cathedral

Sing Out choirs will be performing at Lincoln Cathedral.

Two local choirs from Louth and Horncastle will be excited to perform at Lincoln Cathedral this summer alongside three other community choirs from around Lincolnshire.

Both Sing Out Louth and Horncastle Community Choir are part of Sing it Loud Lincs which is a group of five community choirs from across Lincolnshire.

The choirs are coming together on June 14 to form a large ‘super choir’ with over 250 singers to celebrate the joy of singing acapella songs together. The evening will showcase a variety of favourite unaccompanied songs from the last 10 years and celebrate the joy of singing together and creating beautiful harmonies.

Sing Out Louth started seven years ago meeting every Monday morning 10am-noon at Louth Riverhead Theatre, while Horncastle Community Choir have been meeting for over ten years on a Monday evening.

Everyone is welcome from new singers to those who have sung for years and they cover a wide range of genres while offering a place to make friends, feel part of a community, and have fun.

Liz McIntosh who leads the choir said: “It is an absolute privilege to work with all these amazing singers each week, and to have an event that celebrates their hard work, community and fun is going to be something really special”.

Tickets are selling fast to see the concert, available at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sing-it-loud-tickets-1204712620879