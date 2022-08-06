Choral societies to come together for uplifting evening of music at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, November 26.

Scunthorpe and District Choral Society will be joined by Lincoln Choral Society to perform a concert including There Was a Child by leading composer Jonathan Dove.

Commissioned to write a piece of music in memory of a teenager who drowned while snorkelling in Thailand, There Was A Child is a joyous, vibrant and passionate celebration of childhood.

A concert is planned later in the year at Scunthorpe Baths Hall by Lincoln Choral Society and Scunthorpe and District Choral Society

The 50-minute oratorio uses a sequence of poems to trace a young life from childhood to early manhood.

Although there are solo parts for soprano and tenor, the lion’s share falls to the choruses.

Also featuring in the programme will be the world premiere of a new work by award-winning Scunthorpe-educated composer Charlotte Harding, entitled Trent, exploring the river and its influence on the people around it.

Details: Go to https://e-voice.org.uk/scunthorpechoralsociety/concerts-to-come/