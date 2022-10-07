Choral societies to come together for uplifting evening of music at Scunthorpe Baths Hall

Scunthorpe and District Choral Society will be joined by Lincoln Choral Society to perform a concert including There Was a Child by leading composer Jonathan Dove.Commissioned to write a piece of music in memory of a teenager who drowned while snorkelling in Thailand, There Was A Child is a joyous, vibrant and passionate celebration of childhood.The 50-minute oratorio uses a sequence of poems to trace a young life from childhood to early manhood.Although there are solo parts for soprano and tenor, the lion’s share falls to the choruses.Also in the programme will be the world premiere of a new work by award-winning Scunthorpe-educated composer Charlotte Harding. Trent explores the river and its influence on local people.