Choral society looks back at 186 year history as it prepares for concert programme​​​​​​​

Louth Choral Society in a previous concert. Photo: Brian McCarthy FRPS

There are two exciting concerts to look forward to with Louth Choral Society in the coming months.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next concert by the 186-year-old choir will be held at St James’ Church, Louth on Sunday November 24 at 7.30pm.

Most Popular

It will feature a programme of Handel’s Messiah (part 1), Bach’s Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, Bach’s Cantata 140 Wachet Auf, and Jauchzet dem Herrn by Schutz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir will be conducted by Allan Smith, with Graham Eccles on organ.

There will be four professional soloists, details to be announced later. Tickets for this concert are available from Beaumonts, 11 Bridge Street, Louth or www.ticketsource.co.uk/louthchoral priced at £18 reserved, accompanied under 18s £12; unreserved £15, under 18s free.

The spring concert will be a joint one with Grimsby Philharmonic Society, featuring Orff’s ever popular Carmina Burana.

Taking place on Saturday May 10 2025 at St James’ Church, Louth, it will be conducted by Karen Beer, accompanied by David Beer and David Parker on two separate pianos. Included will be a performance by Christopher Maltman, accompanied by his equally famous wife, Audrey St Gil, a French conductor and pianist, on the piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first public concert of Louth Choral Society was held on March 15, 1838 in the Old Manor House, Louth, when sacred music included a selection of The Messiah, Judas Maccabeus and Israel in Egypt. The leader was Mr R Hubbard and tickets cost two shillings each. There is no record of how many attended or how many were in the choir.

Louth Choral Society is still singing. After 186 years, at least 300 concerts, a long list of leaders/musical directors, hundreds of sopranos, altos, tenors and bases, different concert venues and a huge variety of music, explains Bridget Pannell from the society.

"The choir listed approximately 100 members in recent years and drew singers from a large area. Covid caused a huge problem but the choir marched on, rehearsing via Zoom which was, to say the least, very interesting!” she said.

"As we came out of lockdown we sang in a farm grain store, kindly loaned for the evening by a choir member. The complete thrill of singing in cathedral-like acoustics, surrounded by other singers, was an experience to remember. Like a lot of organisations, post-Covid our membership has dipped and we are actively recruiting and appealing for new, and past, singers to come and join our friendly choir.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Society is honoured that Christopher Maltman has agreed to be its president. Raised and schooled in Louth, Chris is a British operatic baritone who has appeared internationally. He has sung many leading roles first at the Royal Opera House. He made many recordings of his song repertoire. He has kindly agreed to sing in the spring concert.

Further details about Louth Choral Society can be found on www.louthchoral.co.uk.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​