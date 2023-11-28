Register
Choral Society to perform festive concert in Sleaford

Sleaford Choral Society will be performing their Christmas Concert on Saturday December 16 at St Denys' Church in Sleaford.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 28th Nov 2023, 17:50 GMT
Sleaford Choral Society at a previous concert. Photo: Sleaford Choral Society

The concert starts at 7.30pm and also features special guests, the very popular Bretherton Handbell Ringers.

The main piece for the concert is ‘Christmas is Coming: A Festive Cantata’ by Seigmeister/Wheeler, with words by de Ferranti.

Conductor for the evening will be Rowland Lee.

    The concert will also include seasonal songs and music, Christmas carols with audience participation.

    Tickets are £10, on door, which include a finger buffet in the interval.

    Wine and soft drinks are also available, not included in ticket price.

    Admission is free for under 16's (accompanied).

    Sleaford Choral Spring Concert will be on Saturday March 23, 2024 when you can hear the choir singing a piece from Handel’s Messiah.

