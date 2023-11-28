Sleaford Choral Society will be performing their Christmas Concert on Saturday December 16 at St Denys' Church in Sleaford.

Sleaford Choral Society at a previous concert. Photo: Sleaford Choral Society

The concert starts at 7.30pm and also features special guests, the very popular Bretherton Handbell Ringers.

The main piece for the concert is ‘Christmas is Coming: A Festive Cantata’ by Seigmeister/Wheeler, with words by de Ferranti.

Conductor for the evening will be Rowland Lee.

The concert will also include seasonal songs and music, Christmas carols with audience participation.

Tickets are £10, on door, which include a finger buffet in the interval.

Wine and soft drinks are also available, not included in ticket price.

Admission is free for under 16's (accompanied).