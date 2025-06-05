Choral society to perform Rossini and Gilbert and Sullivan

By Andy Hubbert
Published 5th Jun 2025, 16:55 BST
Horncastle Choral Society will be performing their latest concert at St Mary’s Church, Horncastle this month.

Conducted by Robert Steadman with accompaniment by Chris Hinkins, they will be singing Petite Messe Solenelle by Rossini and Trial by Jury by Gilbert and Sullivan.

The concert will be on Saturday June 14 at 7.30pm.

Admission fee is £10 including interval refreshments.

