Choral society to perform Rossini and Gilbert and Sullivan
Horncastle Choral Society will be performing their latest concert at St Mary’s Church, Horncastle this month.
Conducted by Robert Steadman with accompaniment by Chris Hinkins, they will be singing Petite Messe Solenelle by Rossini and Trial by Jury by Gilbert and Sullivan.
The concert will be on Saturday June 14 at 7.30pm.
Admission fee is £10 including interval refreshments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.