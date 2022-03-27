Chris Johnson and co ready for Easter panto fun at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

The Jungle Book

By Steve Eyley
Monday, 28th March 2022, 12:00 am
Check out the Easter panto The Jungle Book at New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, April 8 to 16.

Off the back of two successful Easter pantos, Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz, the much-delayed The Jungle Book (originally scheduled for April 2020) hits the stage for an eagerly-awaited production.Chris Johnson will return to the venue as the Monkey King and Kaa, and will also be credited for the script. Chris is best known as CBBC’s “Yonko” and appeared on several BBC Bitesize and BBC Live Lessons to assist home-schooling.Chris will be joined by Michelle Morris, best known for TV appearances on The Knock, Doctor Who, and Endeavour, who will get her wicked claws out as Shere Khan.After wowing as Humphrey Battenburg in the theatre’s 2021 Christmas panto, Chris Hayes is Baloo Bear.Local gem Georgia Hayes-Cowley is also back for more panto fun as Raksha.

Details: Go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

