Christmas concert at Music for Woodhall

A superb evening of very varied musical styles is guaranteed at the Music for Woodhall Christmas concert when Honorary President Nicholas Martin BEM will be the organist.

Organist Nicholas Martin BEM

Nicholas Martin is acknowledged as one of the very best organists in the country, if not the world and he will be performing a range of music from popular classics to

ragtime at the event on Friday, December 2 in Coronation Hall, Woodhall Spa, starting at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

His career started as one of the youngest resident organists at The Tower Ballroom in

Most Popular

Blackpool, at the tender age of 17. Two years later he was offered the residency to play a superb Wurlitzer Theatre Organ at a new venture, “Turner’s Musical Merry-go-round” at Northampton.

Advertisement

He played there for an amazing 21 years, only leaving when it was closed due to the owner retiring.

Following the closure of Turner’s in 2004, Nick became the Musical Director at Wicksteed Park, Kettering, Northants, where he remained for four years, until December 2008.

Advertisement

Since then he has been a touring musician, performing to the many organ and keyboard societies and clubs situated around the country.

He has also played extensively abroad, visiting many countries, including Australia and played annually in Florida at the famous Kirk of Dunedin Community Church, making his 31st visit in 2016.

Advertisement

He has many connections with Woodhall Spa, having played the opening event on the Compton Kinestra Organ following its installation at the Kinema in the Woods in 1987. For many years he has played regularly in Woodhall Spa for the ballroom and sequence dances held in Coronation Hall and in 2017 became Honorary President of The Woodhall Spa & District Organ Society.

The Society’s Phil Groves said: “If you have never visited a Music for Woodhall concert then please do come along and try.

Advertisement

"It really is a superb evening, where you can listen to beautiful music of many styles, played by artists who are at the top of their profession.

"It is also a great opportunity to make new friends and have an evening to really look forward to once a month.”

Advertisement

Phil added: "If you join the Society, membership costs £8 per annum and admission is £6. If you come as a visitor admission is £8, so if you decide to come more than four times in the year it is worth joining.