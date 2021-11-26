Christmas kicks off today in Sleaford with light switch on

Join in the Twelves Market Days of Christmas in Sleaford. EMN-211116-180102001

The Town Council’s Twelve Market Days of Christmas will be opened this morning (Friday) at 10am with the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates and Town Crier John Griffiths, with a range of traders on hand to deliver seasonal delights.

This will be followed by the first free raffle draw to win a £40 meat voucher for Wetherill’s Butchers.

Express Entertainments will be playing festive music all day and at each of the twelve markets running up to Christmas. There will be music performed by the Riverside Ukulele Band tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.30am.

The town’s Christmas lights will be switched on this afternoon at 4pm by the Mayor and Town Crier when Express entertainments will be continuing to play music and BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Scott Dalton will be there too.

On Sunday, Blanchard’s coffee shop on Boston Road will be hosting a Christmas craft fayre from 10am until 3pm.

There will be lots of homemade crafts and they will be serving lots of Christmas goodies.

To coincide with these activities the Hub in Sleaford will be holding a pop-up craft market on Saturday December 4 up from 10am until 5pm.

It is free entry and everyone is welcome to browse for gifts from makers including A B Glass Art, Vanessa Stone, Elizabeth Anne Nutbrown Jewellery, Treehuggery, Evolve Flowers, Geowild Designs, Hannah Bigley, Hilomilo, Karen Cursham Jewellery and Sara Budzik making.

Then on December 11, there will be Christmas pop up market events in Bristol Arcade and Millstream Square in town from 10am until 3pm with music, stalls, food and drink and festive fun.