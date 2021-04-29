Cinderella extravaganza with Dancing on Ice star coming to Lincoln

Three-time champion of television's ‘Dancing On Ice,’ Dan Whiston is bringing the Cinderella on Ice tour to Lincoln.

Lincoln Showground is the first stop on the largest UK ice show tour in 2021 and is scheduled for August 3-8.

Having won Dancing On Ice a sensational three times with partners Gaynor Faye (Coronation St), Hayley Tamaddon (Coronation St) and Beth Tweddle (Olympic Bronze Medalist) before becoming its Associate Creative Director, Dan now joins the hugely-talented cast of Cinderella On Ice to enchant audiences across the UK with this breath-taking new ice spectacular.

“I cannot wait to get back on the ice and for the crowds to witness this amazing show after such a troubled past 12 months of lockdowns. We hope to both wow and amaze!”

Fairytale On Ice (the Production Team behind Cinderella On Ice).

Based on the timeless fairytale, the show promises to be a brand new, no-expense-spared extravaganza.

This is production company ‘Fairytale On Ice’s’ biggest and most lavish touring ice show to come to the UK in 2021 and is arguably the most spectacular rendition of the evergreen Cinderella classic to have ever hit the ice in Europe.

Producers of previously famed tours such as Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty and Snow White On Ice, ‘Fairytale On Ice’ plan to bring this fantasy fairytale to a city near you, with promises to the audience that they will be royally entertained at the Ice Palace with the very pinnacle of musical and visual production.

The cast and crew will transport you to an enchanted world where the memories created will be everlasting.

The show features the most skilled skaters, with 1000’s of auditions having been conducted and the services of some of the world’s elite entertainers and performers engaged to bring audiences nothing but the very best show.

Escorting you on your family’s voyage into the magical world of Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother, Prince Charming and the wicked sisters (among many other unforgettable characters) will be everything you ever imagined them to be and more.

The producers ‘Fairytale On Ice’ have, over the course of the past 27 years, earned a reputation for being the world’s leading ice show producers, entertaining millions of fans, including royalty, presidents and countless families in more than 30 countries, over 6 continents and as far afield as Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Hawaii, Indonesia and Brazil

The concept of true “Theatre On Ice” which are full-length productions specifically designed to fit theatre stages, was born in 1993 when Vee Deplidge created a company that toured the U.K. to considerable acclaim with a unique production of The Sleeping Beauty On Ice.