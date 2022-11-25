Circus school putting on Christmas show

After last year's success with arts council funding and opening their circus skills school, Leadenham-based Circus Starlight is celebrating with a Christmas show.

Circuc Starlight ready for their Christmas Show.

Artistic Director and School Principal for Circus Starlight, Nikkiita Mclusky, said they have gone from strength to strength with their rural arts provision, running for just over a year.

She said: "We ran multiple workshops and mini shows across the county and reached nearly 1,000 people with our activities, making circus fun, accessible and community driven.

"Since then we have opened our school in Leadenham and regularly run workshops, classes and birthday parties all over Lincolnshire.”

Nikkiita said: "This year our team consists of five professional artists, four aspiring showgirls (who have been leant to us from the Danielle Rawlinson School of Dance) and three students from our Academy.

"We pride ourselves on being able to provide opportunities for both professional artists and young performers alike and this show is going to be jam packed with incredible talent and some mind blowing skills.”

The show dates are December 16 at Leadenham Village Hall at 6.30pm (doors at 6pm) and December 17 at The Venue, Wragby at 6.30pm (doors at 6pm). Tickets are £8 adults and £6 for children over two years and concessions.

