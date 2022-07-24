Classic rock and roll in the spotlight as Be Bop A Lula comes to town soon

See Be Bop A Lula soon at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, August 7.

The West End smash hit Be Be Bop A Lula comes to town in a tribute show to giants of rock'n'roll Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, and Buddy Holly.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1960, American rockers Eddie Cochran and Gene Vincent flew in from the States and were joined by British heartthrob Billy Fury for the UK's very first multi-artist rock'n'roll tour.

Reviewers at the time were appalled by their onstage antics. Audiences screamed their approval and British youth culture was born!

Relive these seminal concerts in the company of incredible singers and a band tighter than a pair of your tightest drainpipe trousers.

From Cochran's legendary guitar riffs, Vincent's menacingly moody stage presence, Fury's smouldering looks and soaring vocals and Holly's good-time rock'n'roll anthems, Be Bop a Lula is a real doozer of a stage show.

Details: For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk