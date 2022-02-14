Blackeyed Theatre's production of Frankenstein (Photo credit: Alex Harvey-Brown)

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 22 and 23.

Following the success of their 2021 production The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Blackeyed Theatre return with a revival of their 2016 play, Frankenstein.Adapted for the stage by Nick Lane, from John Ginman’s original 2016 adaptation, this retelling of Mary Shelley’s iconic thriller features ensemble storytelling, live music, an impressive set, and a 6’4” puppet, operated by up to three actors at any one time.This creates a fresh take on what is widely considered to be a landmark work of romantic, gothic and science fiction literature.Closely adapting Shelley’s original novel, this production sees Victor Frankenstein obsessed in his pursuit of the secret of eternal life. In his obsession, he creates a monster reflecting the worst parts of humanity. So begins a gripping fight between man and monster, life and death.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo: Alex Harvey-Brown

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.