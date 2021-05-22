Classical Brit award winners Blake return to Lincoln for concert

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, June 30.
Friends since their school years, Blake (Ollie Baines, Stephen Bowman, and Humphrey Berney) have been performing classical, opera and crossover music for more than 14 years.In this time, they have become one of Britain’s most successful harmony groups, earning a Classical Brit Award for Album of the Year.They have sold in excess of a million albums, achieved no.1 hits in ten countries, and have accumulated almost 150 TV appearances globally. In addition to this, they have worked with many industry greats including Katherine Jenkins and Dame Shirley Bassey.The 2021 tour will see Blake perform some of their favourite songs from artists such as Ennio Morricone, Leonard Bernstein, U2 and more, all arranged with their unique harmonies.
Details: For more on the concert, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk