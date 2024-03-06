Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday, March 9, Hannah Asbury, Lee Mitton-Rooke and Rosemary Field will present Stabat Mater by Giovanni Pergolesi.

The Stabat Mater is a medieval poem that describes the suffering of Jesus's mother Mary as she stands at the foot of the cross.

It is a 13th-century Christian hymn that portrays her suffering as mother during the crucifixion of her son Jesus Christ. Its author may be either the Franciscan friar Jacopone da Todi or Pope Innocent III.

St Denys' Church, Sleaford is hosting two classical concerts.

Pergolesi's interpretation of the text is one of his most celebrated sacred works, achieving great popularity after the composer's death.

The concert starts at 7pm in St Denys’ Church.

Tickets at £12 (£10 concession) are available in advance and on the door – refreshments included. Contact [email protected] or call 01529 413607.

The second recital hosted by the church will be the spring concert of Sleaford Choral Society on Saturday March 23 at 7.30pm.

It feature’s Mozart’s Requiem and Vivaldi’s Gloria.

Conducted by Rowland lee the choir will be accompanied by organist Ed Wellman.