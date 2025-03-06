Club to hold model rail show at Cranwell
NG34 Model Railway Society formed last year and is set to host its first exhibition this Saturday at Cranwell Village Hall, on Old School Lane, Cranwell Village.
The event is open to all visitors from 10am to 4pm with adult admission £3, concessions £2 and accompanied under 16s free.
The show is being sponsored by a number of modelling businesses, namely B&H Models, Brickyard Models, Digitrains, Elaine’s Trains and Mad About Trains.
Eddie King from the group explained: “We have 13 layouts of different scales, three demonstrations which are modelling trees, weathering (painting loco's and wagons to make them look old/dirty) and brass kit building."
There will be two trade stands (Brickyard Models and Elaine’s Trains), refreshments and a raffle.
The village hall is wheelchair friendly. Also attending will be volunteers from the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which the club is supporting.
