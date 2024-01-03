Collaboration for New Year concert in Louth

Two music groups are joining forces to celebrate the New Year.

Silverwood Quartet

For the first time, Louth-based Allegro Appassionato and the Louth and District Concert Society are coming together to provide a free concert this Saturday, (January 6).

Performances will be given by violinist Caroline Siriwardena, accompanied by Nigel Morley, by the Silverwood Quartet and by Karen and David Beer on woodwind and piano.

Caroline Siriwardena studied violin with Winifred Small and then at the Royal Academy of Music with David Martin and Kenneth Sillito.

She moved to Lincolnshire in 1986 where she joined the East of England

Orchestra (now Sinfonia Viva).

In the 1990s, she formed the Usher Piano Trio with Deirdre Bencsik and the late Geoffrey Greed. Together they performed most of the repertoire for this combination, including the Beethoven Triple Concerto.

She has also performed many of the sonatas for violin and piano with Geoff Greed, Ashley Wass and others.

Over the past three decades, she has led a number of Lincolnshire orchestras and currently leads Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, Lincolnshire Chamber Orchestra and Lincoln Pro Musica.