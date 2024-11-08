Auctioneer James Laverack and some of the NME collection being sold off.

What’s believed to be the finest New Musical Express collection ever to come up for auction is due to go under the hammer on Tuesday after a Lincolnshire rock music fan decided to let it go before it brought his attic floor down!

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It was in August 1966 that 12-year-old Tony Howard made the momentous decision to stop buying his favourite comic – The Hotspur – and instead spend his pocket money on the NME.

Most Popular

He would take the country’s iconic, irreverent, pop music weekly until it finally ceased print publication – 52 years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Tony didn’t just just buy and read the paper every week - he saved the lot!

​Some of the 1970s issues from the collection.

The result is a collection of over two and a half thousand issues including many of the rarest vintage numbers that today sell for as much as £30-£50 each.

Now retired from his record and music memorabilia business that had outlets all over Lincolnshire, and living in Mablethorpe (where he has twice served as the town’s Mayor) Tony decided that the time had finally come to let the astonishing collection go, while relieving the weight pressure on his attic, and enable other enthusiasts to fill gaps in their NME archives.

The collection was to go under the hammer at John Taylors Saleroom in Louth on Tuesday (November 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auctioneer James Laverack said: “Tony’s interest was triggered at a particularly exciting time when British groups were taking the world by storm, all faithfully reported and reviewed in the NME.

The NME collection through the decades.

“The very month that he bought his first issue of the New Musical Express, The Beatles released Yellow Submarine and Eleanor Rigby on a double A-side single and then flew off to their final tour in America - and into a massive row over John Lennon’s remark about being more famous than Jesus Christ.”

James said: “In total the collection extends to around 2,700 copies, an almost complete run spanning the years 1966-2018.

"There are just a handful of issues from the sixties missing, mistakenly thrown out by Tony’s mother when she was tidying up, and there were some weeks in the seventies when printer’s industrial action stopped publication, but apart from that they’re all there. Quite remarkable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collection was to be sold in three parts, 1966-72, 1973-2018, and a duplicate copies lot.

Auctioneer James Laverack.

James commented: “It is an extraordinary collection, perhaps the finest ever to be offered at auction.

"Other sales have had runs of the NME, some quite early, but involving limited periods. Nothing of this magnitude.

“We’ve given it a pre-sale estimate of £2,500-£3,000.”

Viewing sessions at the Eastgate Saleroom in Louth were on Sunday and Monday and the auction was due to start at 10 am on Tuesday.​