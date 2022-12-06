Come along to launch night for Gainsborough society's Addams Family production

Addams Family launch night

Upstairs hall at Gainsborough Methodist Church, January 11.

Members of the public who are interested in being involved in a forthcoming production of this comic musical are invited to the launch night.

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society is excited to announce the launch night for their upcoming production The Addams Family, which will be staged at Scunthorpe’s Plowright Theatre in June.

If you are interested in getting involved, they would love to welcome you along to the launch night on Wednesday, January 11, in Gainsborough.

A spokesperson for the society explained: “There is a lot for people to get involved in, whether you love to be on the stage or you’d like to help out backstage.

”Go along to the launch night on January 11, where you can meet the production team and find out all of the information you will need to know."

Details: For more, see the GMTS Facebook page.

