St.Nicholas Church, Newport, Lincoln, June 24, from 9.30am.

Lincoln Choral Society invites you to find your voice in a day at this Come and Sing Vivaldi's Gloria event, open to singers from across the county.

The event will be led by Mark Wilde, musical director of Lincoln Choral Society, Grimsby Minster and the Lincoln Chorale.

Enjoy a Come and Sing Vivaldi's Gloria event in June.

The workshop is open to all and there will be a short performance from 3.15pm, lasting around 30 minutes.

Audience entry is free but donations would be welcome.

Vivaldi’s Gloria remains a popular work for choirs, more than 300 years after it was composed.

The cost for those wishing to take part in the workshop event is £20 (£5 for Lincoln Choral Society members), including the loan of a score. You can bring your own score if you wish.

For more information and preregistration, you can visit http://lincolnchoralsociety.org/come-and-sing/