Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
32 minutes ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
35 minutes ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
47 minutes ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
15 hours ago Sum 41 confirm they are breaking up after almost three decades
18 hours ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation

Come and Sing Vivaldi's Gloria event to be held at Lincoln venue

Come And Sing Vivaldi’s Gloria Day

By Steve Eyley
Published 9th May 2023, 00:00 BST

St.Nicholas Church, Newport, Lincoln, June 24, from 9.30am.

Lincoln Choral Society invites you to find your voice in a day at this Come and Sing Vivaldi's Gloria event, open to singers from across the county.

The event will be led by Mark Wilde, musical director of Lincoln Choral Society, Grimsby Minster and the Lincoln Chorale.

Most Popular
    Enjoy a Come and Sing Vivaldi's Gloria event in June.Enjoy a Come and Sing Vivaldi's Gloria event in June.
    Enjoy a Come and Sing Vivaldi's Gloria event in June.

    The workshop is open to all and there will be a short performance from 3.15pm, lasting around 30 minutes.

    Audience entry is free but donations would be welcome.

    Vivaldi’s Gloria remains a popular work for choirs, more than 300 years after it was composed.

    The cost for those wishing to take part in the workshop event is £20 (£5 for Lincoln Choral Society members), including the loan of a score. You can bring your own score if you wish.

    For more information and preregistration, you can visit http://lincolnchoralsociety.org/come-and-sing/

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:Lincoln