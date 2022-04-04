Come shake a tailfeather with top tribute Totally Tina at Scunthorpe's Plowright Theatre

From Nutbush to Wembley Stadium with The Queen of Rock’n’Roll, come shake a tailfeather with the UK’s favourite Tina Turner tribute, starring Justine Riddoch.When Tina Turner burst onto the scene, she won the hearts of music fans from the outset, creating a fearsome reputation for her live performances.Early hits River Deep Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits were just a taste of what was to come.We Don’t Need Another Hero, Simply the Best, What’s Love Got to Do With It, and When the Heartache is Over propelled her to stadium stardom.Supported by her talented band and dazzling dancing girls, Justine simply IS Tina. She’s got the looks, the moves, but most of all, the voice. Join fans for a truly authentic, fun-packed musical spectacular.