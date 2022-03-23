One of the most charismatic live performers, Steve Harley continues to play venues across the UK and Europe.For Steve, life on the road is more than just a job.The Acoustic Band for 2022 will find Steve supported by long-standing violinist/guitarist Barry Wickens, and Oli Heyhurst on double bass, with Dave Delarre on lead acoustic guitar.Steve has been playing live shows for over 45 years and the thrill of another night in another place to another audience has not dimmed at all.“We have real adventures on tour. I’ve seen the Northern Lights, the Midnight Sun and dozens of wonderful galleries, museums and great cities. I have a great life as a Wandering Minstrel!”