For his new tour, Geoff Norcott (Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and The Mash Repor) will be talking less politics (alright, there will probably be a bit), and, instead, will mostly explore personal responsibility, parenting and who should take the blame when things go wrong. Hint: it’s you!Whatever happened to the idea of personal responsibility? In the age of victimhood, it seems like whatever is wrong with your life can be blamed on someone else.Where did it go wrong? It has to be the parents. For every generation, there’s an opportunity for a new set of mums and dads to set their kids straight and make a stand against whatever trendy nonsense is currently doing the rounds. But do we? Or is it easier to give in to fear and the pursuit of a quiet life