Comedian Geoff Norcott brings latest stand-up show Basic Bloke to the area

The Drill, Lincoln, September 16.

Comedy fans in the area won’t want to miss this chance to see the s​tar of Have I Got News For You, A League Of Their Own, The Last Leg, Would I Lie to You?, Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Backstage With Katherine Ryan and many more in action locally.

On this his sixth UK tour, in his latest live show Basic Bloke, Geoff Norcott will be trying to make sense of the current cultural and political scene with his playfully provocative brand of humour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

Whether it’s the dire blandness of the two main parties or shamelessly shoe-horned right-on messages in adverts and films, Geoff will continue to tread in areas much of comedy leaves well alone.

But this time around he also has a mission. Geoff is trying to unpick what’s happening with your average bloke. Remember them?

Details: For more on how to get hold of tickets, you can go to www.lincolndrill.co.uk