Comedian Justin Moorhouse back on the road with new show Stretch And Think

By Steve Eyley
2 minutes ago
Comedian Justin Moorhouse (Photo credit: Stanley Chow)
Lincoln Engine Shed, April 6.

The comic is back with his latest live show Stretch And Think.

This is a show that may contain: yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, Labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, The Menopause, running, hating football fans but loving football, not drinking, funerals, is Tapas a rip off?, Captain Tom, the environment, self-improvement, nursery graduation, horses, the gym, shop door etiquette.

    And he’s got a new suit. Come out and see him: it’ll be fun.

    Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits include tiger-faced ‘Young Kenny’ in Phoenix Nights, Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 out of 10 Cats and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and Celebrity Mastermind (which he won). He’s also a regular contributor to BBC’s The Premier League Show.

    Details: For more, you can go to www.engineshed.co.uk. Illustration by Stanley Chow

