Comedy fans will love latest visit by stand-up star Ed Byrne

See comedian Ed Byrne at Scunthorpe Baths Hall next year.

Baths Hall Scunthorpe, June 10, 2022.

Comedy fans from right across the area need to make a note of the eagerly-awaited visit to the Scunthorpe venue by the Irish funnyman as he performs his new show If I’m Honest...Come along and join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has ANY traits that are worth passing on to his children.A TV household name for many years, Ed is a familiar face to audiences right across the country thanks to shows such as Live At The Apollo (Host, BBC), The Pilgrimage (BBC), Top Gear (BBC), QI (BBC) and his many guest appearances on the BBC’s Mock The Week.He is also an accomplished and experienced live performer.If I’m Honest… follows in the footsteps of Ed Byrne’s other warmly received live shows in recent years such as Different Class, Outside Looking In, Spoiler Alert and more.

Details: Visit www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk

