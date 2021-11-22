Comedy favourite Al Murray to hit the road in 2022 for Lincolnshire date

Lincoln Engine Shed, June 4, 2022.

One of the most popular comedians on the circuit, Al Murray heads back out on tour in 2022 under the guise of The Pub Landlord with his latest live show Gig For Victory.As the dust settles and we emerge blinking into the dawn of a new year, the men and women of this great country will need answers.Answers that they know they need, answers to questions they never knew existed.And when that moment comes, who better to show the way, to provide those answers, than the people’s man of the people, the Pub Landlord? Steeped in the deep and ancient barroom wisdom of countless lock-ins, the Pub Landlord is there to show the way.Wherever you are, he will - within sensible travel limits and theatre booking policy - come, offering people thirsty for common sense a full pint of the good stuff.

Details: For more go to www.engineshed.co.uk

Al Murray as The Pub Landlord

