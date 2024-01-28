Comedy legend Ben Elton is back on the road in 2024 with local date
Lincoln Engine Shed, November 14.
Have you got your tickets yet to see the godfather of modern stand-up, who is going back on the road with a new live show, Authentic Stupidity?
This follows the huge success of Ben Elton’s critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour in 2019, which marked his return to stand-up after a 15-year hiatus.
The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured – a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our existence: Artificial Intelligence.
Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity!
Ben Elton’s multi-award-winning career includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows (The Young Ones, Blackadder), West End plays (Popcorn, Upstart Crow), West End musicals (We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game) and more.
Details: See www.engineshed.co.uk.
