Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lincoln Engine Shed, November 14.

Have you got your tickets yet to see the godfather of modern stand-up, who is going back on the road with a new live show, Authentic Stupidity?

This follows the huge success of Ben Elton’s critically acclaimed sold-out UK tour in 2019, which marked his return to stand-up after a 15-year hiatus.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Elton is coming to the area later this year.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement

The world has changed a lot since Ben last toured – a whole new existential threat has emerged to challenge our existence: Artificial Intelligence.

Apparently, it’s going to render all human life meaningless, but Ben is here to warn you that AI is not the greatest threat that we face; it’s Authentic Stupidity!

Ben Elton’s multi-award-winning career includes seminal and groundbreaking television shows (The Young Ones, Blackadder), West End plays (Popcorn, Upstart Crow), West End musicals (We Will Rock You, The Beautiful Game) and more.