Comedy night is back at The Yard Venue

Get ready to laugh at the comedy night at The Yard venue, Sleaford.

Sleaford's longest running comedy night is back after a small break.

Guests will be welcomed to Comedy Hotspot at The Yard Venue on the Market Place in Sleaford to what promises to be another incredible night of live comedy on Friday May 16.

The room will be set up like a professional comedy club, run like a professional comedy club and overseen by an award winning industry professional.

Organisers say the host will be the Kate Smurthwaite, who is currently touring in Australia.

A specialist MC with over 2,000 TV appearances to her name, you are said to be in very safe hands as she guides you through the evening.

Opening is Nick Clarke, billed as a comedic force to be reckoned with who is described as a “killer” on the comedy scene with his razor-sharp wit and infectious charm.

In the middle we have Doug Carter, a multi-award winning stand-up comedian who has over 100,000 online followers. He has an observational storytelling style that he hopes you will love.

Closing the show is Gerry K. Gerry has gigged all over the world, and on May 16 will be in Sleaford to make a full on assault on your laughter muscles.

If you fancy being a part of the audience and experiencing a great night of comedy, then grab some pals and head on over to the Comedy Hotspot website. Alternatively, you can pop into Watergate Yard and ask at the bar.