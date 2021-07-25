Comedy thriller with a difference comes to Gainsborough's Trinity Arts Centre

In this Peter Stone - Just Some Theatre production at the Trinity Street-based venue, The Silence of the Lambs meets Last of the Summer Wine in a dark comedy thriller.Former game show champion Walter Crump lives for murder (it was even his specialist subject on the nerve shredding, general knowledge quiz show The Chair).However, did his obsession with death ultimately lead to his own? That is certainly what Inspector Black believes and now it is Crump’s widow Margaret who finds herself in the chair – accused of her husband’s murder.Will Inspector Black solve the mystery? Will Margaret be home in time for Country File? Who will prove to be the ultimate victim of The Chair? And, just as important, which actor will play which character… the audience decides!