Register
BREAKING

Comic ace Miles Jupp is back on the road with new show On I Bang

Miles Jupp
By Steve Eyley
Published 10th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
Miles Jupp is back on the road again with new stand-up show On I Bang.Miles Jupp is back on the road again with new stand-up show On I Bang.
Miles Jupp is back on the road again with new stand-up show On I Bang.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 27.

The comedian, actor and presenter is back on the road with his latest live show On I Bang.

Since his last tour finished in 2017, he’s been in The Full Monty on Disney Plus, The Durrells and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on ITV, as well as a heap of episodes of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Have I Got News For You.

Most Popular

    He’s made an award-winning radio series and he’s published a novel. But for Covid, he would have played a lead at the RSC.

    He’s done a play in the West End and played the Emperor of Austria and Europe in a Ridley Scott film.

    Yet one sunny day in the middle of all this, he suddenly suffered a brain seizure. This led to the discovery of a tumour the size of a cherry tomato, and a rather pressing need to undergo major neurosurgery.

    Obviously, he doesn’t wish to make a big deal of it, but the experience has left him with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room.

    So that’s exactly what he’s doing in his new show On I Bang, a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.

    For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

    For more entertainment stories from the area, you can click here or click here.

    Related topics:LincolnDisney PlusWest End