Comic ace Miles Jupp is back on the road with new show On I Bang
New Theatre Royal Lincoln, February 27.
The comedian, actor and presenter is back on the road with his latest live show On I Bang.
Since his last tour finished in 2017, he’s been in The Full Monty on Disney Plus, The Durrells and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? on ITV, as well as a heap of episodes of Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and Have I Got News For You.
He’s made an award-winning radio series and he’s published a novel. But for Covid, he would have played a lead at the RSC.
He’s done a play in the West End and played the Emperor of Austria and Europe in a Ridley Scott film.
Yet one sunny day in the middle of all this, he suddenly suffered a brain seizure. This led to the discovery of a tumour the size of a cherry tomato, and a rather pressing need to undergo major neurosurgery.
Obviously, he doesn’t wish to make a big deal of it, but the experience has left him with a story to tell and a few things that he’d like to share with the room.
So that’s exactly what he’s doing in his new show On I Bang, a tale about surprise, fear, luck, love and qualified medical practitioners.
For more, go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
