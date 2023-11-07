Comedian Chris McCausland has two gigs lined up in the area next year on his Yonks! tour.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, May 4, 2024/Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, October 30, 2024.

Comedian Chris will be back on the road for 2024 with new show Yonks!, following on from the success of totally sold out tour Speaky Blinder.

He’s been called an ‘overnight success’, even though he’s been doing this stand-up thing for absolutely yonks.

Chris is a regular face on British TV. He is an established favourite on such flagship comedy shows as Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, taking on hosting duties in 2021, a year that also saw him make his debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance.

Chris has also appeared on favourites such as Blankety Blank and The Jonathan Ross Show, along with celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless, and Mastermind.

Details: Go to www.chrismccausland.com​​​​​​​