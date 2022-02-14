Lincoln Engine Shed, March 20.
The comic will be visiting the area on her spring tour to perform her latest live stand-up show Home Truths.It’s been a big few years for most of us and Kiri is no different. She’s moved back to her home island of Anglesey, struggled with lockdown and got herself some rescue chickens. You can expect jokes about skinny jeans, learning Welsh and white supremacy - something for everyone.Kiri has appeared on Live at the Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Would I Lie to You. She hosts her own show on BBC Radio Wales and, as well as appearing on the Russell Howard Hour, she is a writer for the show.Kiri is director and co-writer with the Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer-nominated Gein’s Family Giftshop. Her true crime podcast All Killa No Filla is a phenomenon with more than 350,000 monthly listeners.
Details: For more, see www.engineshed.co.ukPhoto credit: Drew Forsyth