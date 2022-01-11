Comedian and writer Mark Watson

Lincoln Performing Arts Centre, May 14.

The events of the past two years have made us all think more regularly about the fragility of life than we would have liked to. Nothing focuses the mind more than having a ‘daily death toll’ with your late afternoon glass of wine.But luckily, Taskmaster-survivor and author Mark Watson has been stressing about the prospect of death since before it became fashionable.His intended 2020 show was inspired by taking a life expectancy test and discovering he could expect to reach 78: in other words, he’s just over halfway to, as it were, the finish line.What should we be doing with our time on earth, and how can we do it better?The popular but all-too-mortal Radio 4 figure, star of Live At The Apollo and House Of Games wrestles with some of the fundamental questions of life, with the gag rate of a fast-talking comedian who’s been imprisoned his house for more than a year.

