Comic Rich Hall to strut his stuff at Lincolnshire venues

Rich Hall’s comedy/music locomotive keeps on rollin’.Ever-evolving, ever-changing, comedian and musician Rich’s combination of keen acerbic stand-up combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism continues to wow crowds across the UK.Fans keep returning because this show goes where other comedians wouldn’t dare: Barrow-in-Furness for example.Rich’s acclaimed BBC4 documentaries (most recently Rich Hall’s Red Menace) and his Radio 4 series Election Breakdown have established a whole new legion of followers.He’s also a stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You. But seeing the Hoedown is a whole different experience.Gut-busting, rib-tickling and toe-tapping, Rich Hall’s Hoedown Deluxe covers the full anatomical spectrum.